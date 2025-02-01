Why Iris From Companion Looks So Familiar

"Yellowjackets" debuted in 2021 with a plane full of young talent, Sophie Thatcher chief (or Antler Queen) among them. Spanning two timelines, the show centers around the aftermath of a plane crash weathered by a high school soccer team in 1996, with Thatcher's Natalie Scatorccio among the group of survivors. In the present day though, those who made it out alive have carried dark secrets with them, including Natalie who is played as an adult by Juliette Lewis.

Molding her character so that the shift between herself and her older counterpart is seamless, Thatcher has given a standout performance thus far. A troubled soul even before take-off, Natalie has one of the best characters, particularly in the second season, which ended on an even more exciting but bittersweet note. Thankfully, she's back for once again as "Yellowjackets" returns for season 3. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her trip back to the woods following the jaw-dropping finale of season 2, Thatcher had some solid predictions for what lies ahead.

"I think it's just going to start more conflict," she theorized. "Not that things were going well, but they had a leader that people agreed on, and now everything is thrown out of sorts. People don't even like Natalie that much. They trust her, but she's not giving them what Lottie was giving them."

See what Natalie can give when the new season returns on February 14.