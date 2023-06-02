The Boogeyman's Sophie Thatcher On Killing Her Ego, Acting To A Blank Wall, And More [Exclusive Interview]

The moment where the creature breaks down Sadie's door and jumps in her mouth was the biggest scare of the whole movie for me. What do you remember about filming that moment?

[laughs] That was one of the worst scenes because I was tied with a rope and I had to fall back. And then I had a glove — it was just really uncomfortable. And in that moment, I was like, "What am I doing? I'm an actor, but this is kind of ridiculous." But then I was like, "Just commit. It'll look great." [laughs] In moments like that, you just turn your brain off. I think I learned a lot within this project, too. You have no room for ego. You've got to rid yourself of that and not think twice and just go for it and commit. Because if you think twice about putting your ... no. [laughs]

You get to have a couple of really big classic hero moments in this movie, especially near the end. That part where Sadie says, "I saw it bleed," reminds me of Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Predator" saying, "If it bleeds, we can kill it." Did you look at any big cinematic hero moments for any inspiration at all?

Not really. And I feel like she is her own specific kind of final girl. But yeah, not really. I tried not to make it grandiose and big and tried to keep it as natural and as small as possible, because you just want it to feel real and you want people to believe you. Because in moments like that, when you're delivering such epic lines, the fear is always, for me specifically, I don't want to be corny. So it's just about keeping it as grounded as possible. So I think if I were to watch that now, it'd be different, but I was trying not to watch too many horror movies while I was filming it.