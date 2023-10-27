Why The Animatronics Are So Obsessed With Hunting Humans In Five Nights At Freddy's

This article contains major spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Michael Myers is the embodiment of evil. Freddy Krueger is a vengeful dream demon. Jason Voorhees is killing at the behest of his mother. And Freddy Fazbear is ... well, why are Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Foxy the Fox, and Chica the Chicken (with Mr. Cupcake) so hellbent on killing people? "Five Nights at Freddy's" is a horror franchise spawned off of the popular video game series from Scott Cawthon, now entering the world of live-action adaptation with a feature film from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures.

"FNaF" boats a fandom that rivals any of the icons of horror's yesteryear, and contains a sprawling lore across 13 games and over 30 books. For those not in the know, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is known as "that game where Chuck E. Cheese-like animatronics come to life and kill you," but few outside of the fandom actually understand how or why these events are taking place.

Fortunately, the games and film adaptation have two similar yet extremely different approaches to explaining the mysteries of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. This means that even the most diehard fan is in for a surprise with the new film, and those coming to the franchise for the first time through the movie won't be able to predict how the games play out if they so choose to play afterward. So why are these animatronics so obsessed with hunting humans? Let's dive in and explore the truth to how fantasy and fun come to life in such terrifying ways.