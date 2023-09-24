Will The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Pay Homage To The Fourth Closet Graphic Novel?

The highly-anticipated "Five Nights at Freddy's" (FNAF) movie adaptation is gearing up to subvert expectations by incorporating lore that diverges from in-game canon, while also being a possible period piece set in the '90s. There's ample speculation surrounding the approach that the Blumhouse-backed adaptation will take, especially when it comes to picking and choosing the franchise's abundant lore to tell an effective, streamlined tale of terror. As most "FNAF" experiences are short and sweet, functioning as frenzied adrenaline rushes that intensify terror in brief bursts, the movie will undoubtedly have to adopt a different formula to satisfy expectations that accompany signature "FNAF" experiences. Perhaps it already has.

Franchise creator Scott Cawthon is intimately involved with the movie adaptation, having co-written the screenplay alongside director Emma Tammi (and writer Seth Cuddeback). Cawthon's involvement makes the adaptation truly special, as it is expected to carry the trademark brand of absurd, nightmarish terror that "FNAF" embodies. While the video game series has an explosively widespread appeal of its own, the franchise's books and comics expand upon the mindbending lore surrounding Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, and the horrors lurking within similar animatronic fast food chains. On closer inspection of the trailer for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" adaptation, a novel-exclusive reference can be glimpsed for a second, one which has never been referenced in the video game series.

A very specific moment from the third novel in the "FNAF" novel trilogy, "Five Nights at Freddy's: The Fourth Closet," seems to have been referenced towards the end of the film's trailer. As Cawthon co-authored "The Fourth Closet" alongside Kira Breed Wrisley, could this be a deliberate homage to the novel trilogy? Let's find out by diving deeper into the world of "The Fourth Closet."

There are spoilers for the novel and its graphic novel counterpart ahead.