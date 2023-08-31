The Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer Seemingly Confirms A Popular Fan Theory

When Universal and Blumhouse announced that Matthew Lillard had joined the cast of "Five Nights at Freddy's" as a "human antagonist," it was assumed that he was playing the twisted franchise villain, William Afton. However, the trailers and official press releases all list him as "Steve Raglan" a career counselor who helps Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) find his job as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. But "FNaF" fans aren't stupid, and the fandom is one of the most dedicated out there. You can't fool us, we know that man is William Afton.

It's assumed that "Steve Raglan" is just another pseudonym for Afton, and director Emma Tammi all but confirmed it as much to be true in the latest issue of Empire Magazine. "The human antagonist was the number one role that we really had the fan base in mind for," Tammi said. "What Matthew brings to all his characters is a wink and a twinkle in his eyes that makes these horrible villainous acts and characters weirdly likable, which was fundamental for this adaptation."

How William Afton picked up this new "career counselor" identity and how long he's been using it is something we'll have to wait to learn when the film finally debuts, but given Lillard's pedigree in horror, it's an incredibly inspired casting decision. "A lot of the material is really dark, but if there isn't a lightness of spirit to some of that, it would fall flat, and Matthew perfectly embodies that," said Tammi. The juxtaposition of playful, childlike excitement and seriously messed-up horror is at the heart of "Five Nights at Freddy's." It's as if Lillard's career was building toward him becoming this big baddie, confirmed in the latest trailer with the appearance of the super-scary Springtrap.