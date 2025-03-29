10 Best Megan Fox Movies, Ranked

One of the most recognizable faces of the mid-2000s and 2010s, Megan Fox occupies a contentious position within Hollywood. While '90s babies were first introduced to Fox in films like "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" or the Mary-Kate and Ashley film "Holiday in the Sun," by 2007 she was best-known for playing eye candy in films like "Transformers."

The big question about Fox has always been, "Is she talented, or just hot?" Public opinion about Fox was not great following her breakout role in "Transformers." Many found her attractive (she was crowned "sexiest woman in the world" by FHM men's magazine in 2008), but these fans often didn't respect Fox either as a woman or an actress.

On the other hand, some found her deliberate sex appeal offensive or anti-feminist because she leaned into her sex symbol status and seemed okay with being objectified. Indeed, Fox has always been aware of how she is perceived by the media. As she told New York Magazine's Lynn Hirschberg in 2009, "All women in Hollywood are known as sex symbols. You're sold, and it's based on sex. That's okay, if you know how to use it."

But Fox also wants to prove she's more than just a pretty face. In 2009, she told Entertainment Weekly that the world had seen "seven percent" of her range. That number has surely raised a few points since then, though her filmography certainly contains more flops than hits. Our task today is to cut through all the noise and find Fox's 10 best movies, perhaps discovering the breadth of her range along the way.