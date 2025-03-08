The Comic Book Movies That Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Hated Making

Alan Ritchson is quickly ascending Hollywood's A-list right now, which is interesting considering that the muscle-bound man behind Prime Video's "Reacher" is 42. Despite working relatively steadily over the last 15 years, Ritchson hasn't had anything work out terribly well until recently. Of all those experiences that didn't go as planned, Ritchson seemingly hated nothing quite the way he hated working on 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and its sequel, 2016's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows."

Based on Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's comics, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" has proven to be a shockingly enduring franchise. It's easy to see why being a part of that might be appealing, but Ritchson, who played Raphael in the films, described it as "the worst production experience I've ever had" in a 2019 interview with Collider. The actor did not hold back from there. That was truly just the tip of the iceberg. The Michael Bay-produced "TMNT" movies are not particularly well regarded amongst fans, so perhaps it makes sense that making them wasn't particularly fun, at least for Ritchson. The actor, speaking further, had nothing nice to say about Paramount or the filmmakers.

"It made me hate life so much, so much. They were so bad to us, and they broke so many promises ... I said no, I didn't want to do it because I'm going to waste years of my life, the best years of my career, on something that nobody's even going to know that I'm a part of."

Ritchson, who was coming off of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," resisted taking on the role at first, but the producers managed to convince him. They told him that he would not be "just a guy in a mask." The actor was, in part, motivated by his young son at the time, in addition to promises that were made to him about what the experience would be like.

"They're like, 'No, no, this is a whole new, live-action, one-to-one, you move, they move, you're just as much a part of this as anybody else. When it comes time to get you out there, you're going to be in every country in the world, premieres all over the place. We're really going to get you out there.'"

"Most guys in town said no, just because it didn't pay anything," Ritchson added.