Every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Movie Ranked (Including Mutant Mayhem)

We said we're ranking every "TMNT" movie and we meant it, even if it means having to unearth this confusing piece of pop culture detritus. Casual "Turtles" fans might not know that, at the height of the characters' popularity, the brothers in green branched out into recording and performing music. Yes, really. From the minds of composer-musicians Bob Bejan and Godfrey Nelson, "Coming Out of Our Shells" is a collection of rock songs (with a dash of hip-hop — this is "TMNT" after all) "performed" by the Turtles, covering topics like surfin' down sewer pipes and, of course, "Pizza Power." Even Splinter and April O'Neil get numbers of their own.

After Bejan and co-producer Steven Leber struck a deal with Pizza Hut, the album went multiplatinum and, as part of the deal, inspired a live concert with extensive costumes, pyrotechnics, and even a special new rap track for Shredder. This truly once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully) event was captured for posterity on an official VHS live recording, in which younger fans can witness this bizarre yet banal blip in "Turtles" history.

The live show sees the Turtles wanting to connect with their fans IRL, until their performance is threatened by the evildoings of Shredder and Baxter Stockman. It's a silly show whose larger-than-life story and characters can't quite match its minimalist staging, but it's far more fun to revel in the absurdity of its very existence than to be a buzzkill over its lack of quality. Just don't watch the making-of documentary ... then you'll really be in Turtle Hell.