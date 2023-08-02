Mutant Mayhem Gives The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Origin Story A Major Refresh

Heavy spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" to follow.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is a bold reimagining of the franchise that serves to both introduce a whole new generation to the Turtles while also recapturing a sense of nostalgia for older viewers who are not necessarily watching every single animated TV show. The movie features a unique visual style that builds on an exciting trend from recent years and pushes the animation medium forward, with a story that reinvents many of the classic characters with new backstories and motivations that still capture their essence while breathing new life into them. The result is a movie that puts the teenage back in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," with a fantastic main cast that added a lot of improvisation to the characters.

One of the characters to get a major retconning is none other than Splinter, the martial arts teacher and father figure to the Turtles. When he was first introduced in the "TMNT" comic by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Splinter was the pet rat of a ninja, who learned to mimic his mater's movements to teach himself martial arts. After his master was killed by Shredder, Splinter comes across the Turtles and decides to raise them, teaching them martial arts to avenge his master — which they do by killing Shredder in the first issue of the original comic. Other interpretations make him the actual human ninja, who is mutated into a rat.

"Mutant Mayhem" does something different. The film highlights the mutant part of "TMNT" by focusing on the turtles' sense of longing for acceptance in a world that hates everything it doesn't understand. It is here that Splinter's new backstory lies, and one of the film's best gags.