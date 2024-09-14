We Finally Know Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange 2 Plans For Scarlet Witch

It's long been known that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" underwent some behind-the-scenes changes when original director Scott Derrickson departed in 2020, to be replaced by Sam Raimi. What those changes were, though, and indeed what Derrickson had planned in the first place, remained unclear... until, it seems, now.

"X-Men '97" creator and former showrunner Beau DeMayo (fired shortly before the show's premiere, reportedly for workplace and sexual misconduct) has shared details on X/Twitter. Apparently, big changes were made during rewrites to the Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), turning her from supporting hero to villain.

Recap time: Wanda — once an Avenger — went a little mad with grief after Thanos (Josh Brolin) murdered her android lover Vision (Paul Bettany) back in "Avengers: Infinity War." In Disney+ series "WandaVision," she let loose her reality-warping powers to another level, brainwashing the town of Westview, New Jersey to make an idyllic sitcom-life for herself and a magical facsimile of Vision. "Multiverse of Madness" carries on from there, with Wanda trying to reunite with her fake children, Tommy and Billy, from Westview with the help (willing or not) of dimension-hopping teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Raimi's "Multiverse of Madness" is about Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) protecting America from Wanda. DeMayo, though, says earlier drafts would've been a different kind of sequel to "WandaVision" (backing up a claim first made by scooper MyTimeToShineHello). Rather than a predator hunting America Chavez, Wanda (guilt-stricken from her actions at Westview), would be her mentor. The villain of the film would be not Wanda, but Nightmare, a Darkhold-corrupted variant of Doctor Strange.