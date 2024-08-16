Marvel Hits Back At Fired X-Men '97 Creator Beau DeMayo Amid Season 2 Credit Drama

Nothing seems to come easy for Marvel these days, does it folks? The House of Ideas is back to ruling the box office thanks to "Deadpool & Wolverine," a billion-dollar hit that cheerily ridicules the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its many failures since "Avengers: Endgame." Meanwhile, the animated series "X-Men '97" (a continuation of the beloved '90s "X-Men" cartoon) has become one of the best-reviewed Marvel projects ever — an achievement that is somewhat dampened by the ongoing feud between the company and the series' creator and former showrunner, Beau DeMayo.

The news broke that DeMayo had been fired from "X-Men '97" a mere week before the show premiered, with the enthusiastic response to season 1 only raising further questions about why Marvel cut ties with DeMayo in such an abrupt and dramatic fashion. The creative, for his part, had avoided discussing the issue openly until Thursday, August 15, when he posted a message to Twitter (or, as the anti-mutant hate group Friends of Humanity calls it, "X").

"Firstly, I'm so grateful to have worked on #XMen97, collaborating with some amazingly talented folks," wrote DeMayo. "Creating this revival was a dream come true and the support fans have shown is so touching. However, I felt it pressing for me to speak up in the wake of leaving the show..." He also posted a picture of "X-Men" fan-art featuring an illustrated shirtless version of himself as the mutant Scott Summers/Cyclops.