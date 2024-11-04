How To Watch The Paranormal Activity Movies In Order

This post contains spoilers for the "Paranormal Activity" franchise.

When "Paranormal Activity" was first released in 2007, it was a small-scale, indie found-footage endeavor spearheaded by Oren Peli, shot with an initial budget of around $15,000. After the feature made some waves and was acquired by Paramount, the trajectory of this horror offering, which was initially meant as a standalone entry, changed forever. Now armed with a new alternate ending, "Paranormal Activity" had an unbelievably lucrative run at the box office, and this overwhelming success went on to spawn a highly profitable franchise with stories that sported interconnected timelines and a shared found footage convention. Although the first few entries feel fresh and effective, a case of franchise fatigue can be felt over time, especially with the most recent soft reboot, "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin."

It is perfectly okay to watch the "Paranormal Activity" films (check out our ranking of them here) according to release order, as the chronological back and forth starts to make sense once you're done watching all of them, like a convoluted puzzle on the verge of completion. But if you want to experience the story as it occurs in a linear fashion, you might have to shuffle the watch order just a little bit. Here's the order the films were released: "Paranormal Activity," "Paranormal Activity 2," "Paranormal Activity 3," "Paranormal Activity 4," "Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones," "Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension," and "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin."

No matter how you choose to experience the franchise, the 2007 film will always emerge as the most potent, visceral entry that genuinely understands how to leverage human anxieties surrounding surveillance and implied terror. There is a latent sense of unease embedded into the late hours of the night when everyone inside a house is fast asleep, and the night unravels with unexplained creaks or blink-and-you-miss-it shadows near doorways. The only witness is a camera capturing these subtle sources of terror, along with an audience who feel apprehension on behalf of characters who remain oblivious to the entity that haunts them.