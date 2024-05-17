One Of The Best Modern Horror Franchises Is Getting A New Movie Next Summer

One of horror's most reliable franchises is coming back for a brand new installment next summer. While little has been revealed by way of specifics, Sony Pictures has dated "Insidious 6" for next summer. The film is now due to hit theaters on August 29, 2025, per Variety. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly, supernatural lovers of the world.

What's truly interesting is that this is just one of two new "Insidious" movies in the works at the moment. Sony and Blumhouse Productions are also collaborating on a spin-off titled "Thread: An Insidious Tale," which will star Mandy Moore ("47 Meters Down") and Kumail Nanjiani ("Eternals"). Jeremy Slater ("Moon Knight") set to write and direct. In short, the long-running franchise is expanding after taking a five-year break between 2018's "Insidious: The Last Key" and last year's "Insidious: The Red Door."

Dating back to director James Wan's original breakout hit "Insidious" in 2011, this franchise has been remarkably consistent. That film pulled in a genuinely surprising $99.5 million against a nothing budget of just $1.5 million. Be that as it may, Wan asserted himself as the real deal on that film, making an awful lot of very little. Horror fans ate it up, and the series has been going strong ever since. Now, it figures to be a staple of the genre landscape for at least another couple of years.