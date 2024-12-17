The 15 Best Sequels To Bad Movies

It's a common refrain that the sequel is never as good as the original, with some movie sequels that truly didn't need to happen tainting the first film's legacy. Every so often, a sequel like "The Dark Knight" or "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" comes along that's just as good, if not better, than the first. These are the follow-ups that build upon a solid foundation to keep the characters' journeys going. But what happens when that foundation is filled with cracks and holes?

A bad movie doesn't bode well for a series' future. Whether the first movie got off to a rocky start or a franchise is already a few films deep and starting to lose its luster, it can be easy to write the whole thing off. But there are those rare cases where a sequel to an awful movie turns out to be pretty good, if not downright fantastic. These are the best sequels (and prequels) ever to come from bad movies.