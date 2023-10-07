Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Wasn't Always As Focused On Anakin

Before the "Star Wars" prequels came out, people were really excited to get the backstory of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). I certainly was. While I'm not a huge prequel fan, there were some really fascinating story points in there, and between those three films and the animated series "The Clone Wars," many of us know more about Anakin's story than any other character in the history of the galaxy far, far away.

Though we also learned a lot about Padmé (Natalie Portman), Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), Jar-Jar (Ahmed Best), Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), and Yoda (Frank Oz), the real focus of the prequels — particularly "Revenge of the Sith" — was Anakin Skywalker and his transformation into Darth Vader. However, when it comes to the final chapter of the prequels, that wasn't always the case, according to the 2005 book "The Making of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" by J.W. Rinzler.

The behind-the-scenes book for "Revenge of the Sith explains that creator George Lucas initially had more stories for the other characters, but he opted to trim it down and put the focus mostly on Anakin. But even an editing cut of "Revenge of the Sith" that was shown on March 9, 2004 at Industrial Light and Magic included a scene that still ended up on the cutting room floor, and Lucas explained that this was the part of the assembly process.