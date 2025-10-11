Where The Cast Of Boy Meets World Is Now

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has many claims to fame. As if being the birthplace of America and the cheesesteak wasn't enough, the City of Brotherly Love holds plenty of pop culture significance being the home of Rocky Balboa, The Fresh Prince, and Gritty. But it would also serve as the hometown of another sitcom icon, especially for the Millennial audience that grew up right alongside him and his friends: Cory Alan Matthews, the titular boy of ABC's beloved sitcom "Boy Meets World."

But after bringing Cory from middle school to college graduation in front of the whole world, along with his best friend Shawn Hunter, his life-long sweetheart Topanga Lawrence, and the rest of the Matthews family, the stars behind the coming-of-age show that aired on ABC for seven seasons and became a staple of the TGIF lineup did some growing up of their own and went off to meet their own worlds.

So just where did they all end up? While they would eventually come back together down the line, let's take a look at where the cast ended up after the beloved Disney series created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly concluded on May 5, 2000.