The Worst Episode Of Boy Meets World, According To Rider Strong

If you're a reader of a certain age, there's a chance you grew up watching "Boy Meets World." The coming-of-age comedy lasted for seven seasons, and audiences were able to watch Cory and Eric Matthews, Shawn Hunter, Topanga Lawrence, and Angela Moore transition from childhood into adulthood, all under the watchful eye of their parental figures and their collective mentor, Mr. Feeny. Years after the show's end, "Boy Meets World" returned for a new generation as "Girl Meets World," focusing on the daughter of Cory and Topanga, Riley, and her mischievous friend Maya Hart, played by pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter. The reignited love of the series inspired the iHeartPodcasts network to launch "Pod Meets World," a retrospective series where the show's stars Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence/Matthews), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), and Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) revisit each episode.

The trio is often on the convention circuit together as well, which allows fans to hear about the personal lives of the actors responsible for bringing to life some of their most formative TV favorites. It's also a great way to hear behind-the-scenes stories, gossip, and personal feelings about the show after all these years. For example, in a 2023 episode of the podcast, Rider Strong passionately confessed that the season 3 episode "Train of Fools" is his least favorite episode of the entire series. With 158 episodes to choose from, that's a pretty huge dishonor to tack on the episode.

"I think this is hands down the worst episode of 'Boy Meets World,' sorry to anybody who loved it," Strong said. "There are episodes that I don't like for, you know, I disagree with the way the characters are behaving but this is just like ... I just think this is kind of a bad episode like performance-wise, story-wise," he continued. "It even kind of looks weird to me. Like there's, no, like nothing about this episode worked for me..."

But is the episode really that bad? I gave it a rewatch to find out for myself.