The 3 Boy Meets World Episodes That Were Banned By Disney

Another episode to get the Disney axe was "Prom-ises, Prom-ises," which was episode 22 of season 5, following the teens as they dealt with prom night expectations and whether or not to have sex for the first time. On another episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast, the cast revealed that the episode made them uncomfortable — and not because their characters were considering having sex, but because there wasn't a single mention of contraception. In the end, Cory and Topanga decide to wait and not have sex, and the whole thing is treated very carefully so as not to rattle mid-'90s ABC censors. The other sex episode to get cut was the season 6 episode "The Truth About Honesty," in which Cory and Topanga decide that they do want to make their relationship physical, while Shawn and his girlfriend, Angela (Trina McGee) realize that they aren't comfortable with their current relationship arrangement.

Like "Prom-ises, Prom-ises," "The Truth About Honesty" is cautious in dealing with sex and the teens sort of talk in circles around it. However, it does show the importance of communication between young couples, who frequently aren't on the same page when it comes to the physical side of their relationships. There aren't even sex scenes in the episodes, and it's frustrating that even a mild discussion of sex was deemed worthy of censorship. Teens are going to have sex whether adults like it or not, and showing them healthy expectations and relationships is helpful, not harmful. Sex scenes and discussions of sex are important and necessary, even if they're a little ham-fisted sometimes on family sitcoms in their attempts at teaching good lessons. Censorship never really helps anyone, and that's the case with these three "Boy Meets World" episodes.