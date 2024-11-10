One Frasier Episode Was Seemingly Banned From Airing In The United Kingdom
"Frasier" is one of those shows that's so inoffensive and comforting that it's strange to think an episode could be banned from airing. The original show, which ran from 1993 to 2004, followed Kelsey Grammer's fussy yet lovable psychiatrist as he hosted a talk radio show in his native Seattle. But the series was really about Frasier and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) reconnecting with their blue collar father, Martin (the late John Mahoney) — there's a reason, after all, that Frasier, Niles, and Martin are the only characters appear in all 263 episodes of "Frasier." While the series was a sitcom, then, it had a lot more depth to it than others of its kind.
Right from the off, the show established this formula of humor and heart. The "Frasier" pilot — an episode that Hyde Pierce thought was "terrible" at first — saw Martin move in with his son, only for the mismatched pair to clash before Martin called into Frasier's radio show and made amends over the air. This combination of situational comedy with heartfelt and moving story developments carried "Frasier" through 11 seasons until the series wrapped up in 2004, and is hardly the kind of thing you'd imagine would lead to any sort of censorship.
As it turns out, however, the Brits weren't a big fan of one particular "Frasier" episode, which received a surreptitious banning in the U.K.
The one Frasier episode that appears to be banned in the U.K.
As someone who grew up watching "Frasier" on Channel 4 in the U.K., I can say that Dr. Crane was a significant part of '90s kids' childhood, even across the pond. The channel would show episodes in the late evening, but also early in the morning. As such, many a school day started with Frasier accompanying our morning routines with his comforting, familiar brand of humor. How, then, did the good doctor manage to get one of his episodes banned from British airwaves? Well, it could have to do with that morning time-slot.
Happily, Channel 4 is still running "Frasier" episodes as part of its early morning schedule. However, as noted by METRO, the season 11 episode "High Holidays" appears to have been omitted from the reruns. Originally premiering back in December 2003, "High Holidays" is a fan-favorite, and while the new "Frasier" revival series features an episode that stacks up quite well against the original's Christmas episodes, "High Holidays" remains a high watermark for festive "Frasier" installments.
The episode sees Martin accidentally eat a pot brownie that was intended for Niles, who wants to make up for years of strait-laced living by "rebelling." Meanwhile, Frasier films a commercial but is replaced by his father's dog, Eddie, in the final cut. Back in Frasier's apartment, Martin eats the brownie and begins acting strangely, putting his pants in the fridge and blaming it on a Post-It note that simply reads "Fridge Pants." In one of the best moments in the episode, the stoned Crane patriarch settles into his favorite recliner, turns on the TV, and when Frasier's recut commercial airs, is greeted by his own dog talking to him.
All of this, it seems, was too much for Channel 4, which looks to have quietly dropped the episode from rotation. According to METRO, the company has yet to explain why, but it almost certainly has something to do with the heavy drug element and the morning time slot.
Why is High Holidays banned in the U.K.?
There is yet to be any official confirmation that "High Holidays" has been banned in the U.K, let alone an explanation for it being dropped from the morning rotation. But if the episode is officially banned, it almost certainly has something to do with Channel 4 being careful about such an early time-slot. As U.K. regulator Ofcom states, broadcasters must adhere to the watershed, which dictates that "material unsuitable for children should not, in general, be shown before 2100 or after 0530." Has Frasier done plenty of things that would be considered unsuitable for children? Yes. But often those things appear in episodes that are otherwise fairly inoffensive. It seems an entire "Frasier" episode revolving around drug use, however, was a step too far for Channel 4.
Interestingly, Redditors have claimed that other episodes have been censored, too, with user Lisbian writing, "Some other ones are edited as well for early morning syndication. The one that springs to mind is they totally removed Bebe's monologue about how good smoking feels in the episode where she's trying to quit." Other users were simply shocked to learn about the existence of "High Holidays," with Professional-Two8098 writing, "I thought I had seen every episode until I started streaming what a delight that episode is." Lecters13, meanwhile, recalled watching "Frasier" reruns on Hallmark 10-15 years ago, and claims that network also omitted "High Holidays." He continued, "Probably saw every episode 5+ times before I watched it with my wife when we lived together and saw 'High Holidays' for the first time."
Considering "High Holidays" is a fan-favorite in one of the best seasons of "Frasier," it seems a shame for Channel 4 to be so overcautious. Then again, it's actually just nice to hear that "Frasier" is still part of this generation's morning routine.