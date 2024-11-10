One Frasier Episode Was Seemingly Banned From Airing In The United Kingdom

As someone who grew up watching "Frasier" on Channel 4 in the U.K., I can say that Dr. Crane was a significant part of '90s kids' childhood, even across the pond. The channel would show episodes in the late evening, but also early in the morning. As such, many a school day started with Frasier accompanying our morning routines with his comforting, familiar brand of humor. How, then, did the good doctor manage to get one of his episodes banned from British airwaves? Well, it could have to do with that morning time-slot.

Happily, Channel 4 is still running "Frasier" episodes as part of its early morning schedule. However, as noted by METRO, the season 11 episode "High Holidays" appears to have been omitted from the reruns. Originally premiering back in December 2003, "High Holidays" is a fan-favorite, and while the new "Frasier" revival series features an episode that stacks up quite well against the original's Christmas episodes, "High Holidays" remains a high watermark for festive "Frasier" installments.

The episode sees Martin accidentally eat a pot brownie that was intended for Niles, who wants to make up for years of strait-laced living by "rebelling." Meanwhile, Frasier films a commercial but is replaced by his father's dog, Eddie, in the final cut. Back in Frasier's apartment, Martin eats the brownie and begins acting strangely, putting his pants in the fridge and blaming it on a Post-It note that simply reads "Fridge Pants." In one of the best moments in the episode, the stoned Crane patriarch settles into his favorite recliner, turns on the TV, and when Frasier's recut commercial airs, is greeted by his own dog talking to him.

All of this, it seems, was too much for Channel 4, which looks to have quietly dropped the episode from rotation. According to METRO, the company has yet to explain why, but it almost certainly has something to do with the heavy drug element and the morning time slot.