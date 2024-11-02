The Only Frasier Actors To Appear In Every Episode Of The Original Series

Any fan of "Frasier" will know that while the titular doctor is the star of the show, the series itself would have been nothing without its ensemble. The beloved sitcom ran from 1993 to 2004 and managed to sustain its quality throughout — a rarity for any show, but certainly for sitcoms of the era if you consider that even "Friends" was cranking out some of its worst episodes by its tenth and final season.

A big part of what gave "Frasier" its durability was its ensemble, which comprised not only multiple other main characters, but also an entire world of supporting and guest characters that made Dr. Crane's world feel like a real, living place. Of course, the main cast itself was most crucial to this aspect of the series, with John Mahoney's Crane patriarch, Martin, and David Hyde Pierce's Niles, the equally fastidious yet lovable brother of Frasier, being the most integral. But over the course of the series, Jane Leeves' live-in carer and housekeeper, Daphne Moon, and Peri Gilpin's KACL talk radio producer, Roz Doyle, became just as important, rounding out a central cast that is surely one of the greatest groups of actors in sitcom history.

And don't forget about the rest of Frasier's KACL family, which included Dan Butler's obnoxious sports radio host Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert's lovably snooty restaurant critic Gil Chesterton, who became just as beloved as the central cast. Even characters who appeared sporadically became fan favorites, with Harriet Sansom Harris' ruthless and campy agent Bebe Glazer being one of the best recurring characters in the original series.

With a show that relied on this kind of ensemble, it almost feels as though most of these characters showed up in every, if not almost every episode. In reality, though, only three actors appeared in all 263 episodes of "Frasier."