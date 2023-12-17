The One Frasier Co-Star That Frustrated Kelsey Grammer

In Entertainment Weekly's 1993 cover story on Moose, the beloved Jack Russell Terrier that played Eddie on "Frasier," the dog was described as "the hottest pooch to be unleashed on the airwaves in years." The story itself was proof of Moose's popularity — what other TV pet was getting an EW cover story? On the show, Eddie belonged to Frasier's dad, Martin (John Mahoney), and was just as beloved by the characters in the series as he was by the audience. The only character that wasn't too fond of Eddie was Dr. Frasier Crane himself.

Moose appeared in 192 episodes of "Fraiser," with his son, Enzo, also standing in as Eddie in the later seasons. As such, he was arguably just as integral a part of the series as any other member of the ensemble cast, and one of the best characters on "Frasier." However, in the world of the show itself, Frasier and Eddie started off on the wrong foot when Martin moved into his son's apartment and brought his canine companion with him. The good doctor famously liked to think of himself as a man of refined taste, and was dismayed to see his tastefully-decorated Seattle apartment taken over by a Jack Russell who made a point of staring at him for prolonged periods. This would become a running gag, with the two remaining frenemies throughout the entire show's run, although Dr. Crane softened on the little guy towards the end of the series, which wrapped up in 2004.

Interestingly enough, behind the scenes, Kelsey Grammer and Moose seemed to share a similar relationship that didn't wrap up in quite as heartwarming a way.