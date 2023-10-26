The Frasier Revival Finally Gives Us What's Been Missing Most: A Dog Frenemy
As the "Frasier" revival continues, so do the allusions to the titular doctor's past. We've had the references to "Cheers," we've had the touching tribute to Martin actor John Mahoney. We're soon to see some beloved characters from the original "Frasier" return. But what we've really been waiting for is some canine energy.
On the original "Frasier," that energy was provided by Moose, Hollywood trainer Mathilde DeCagney's terrier who played Martin's beloved Jack Russell, Eddie. Moose's son, Enzo, also stood in for his father. Perhaps more than any main character in "Frasier," Eddie cut through Frasier's snootiness simply by virtue of being a dog whose needs the lovably pretentious doctor was simply unwilling to accommodate. At least, that's how things start out. By the end of the 11th and final season of "Frasier," the titular psychiatrist softened on Eddie, and the two become pals in one of the many heartwarming storylines that grounded the frequently outlandish hijinks in which Frasier often became embroiled.
Eddie was just another example of how the writers managed to strike the perfect balance with the original sitcom. Not only was John Mahoney's Martin an ideal foil to his sons' unrelenting pomposity, or David Hyde Pierce's Niles a perfectly-suited banter partner for Frasier. Not only was Jane Leeves' Daphne an eccentric yet grounding presence. Even the dog slotted neatly into the ensemble in a way that highlighted Frasier's egoism and pretentiousness while simultaneously helping him to demonstrate that he was, underneath it all, a big softy. Therein lies the real secret to the success of "Frasier," after all — pompous but lovable.
Thus far, "Frasier" 2023 has struggled to match the formula of the original, but a canine frenemy would go a long way to helping. In episode four, we got a glimmer of hope...
The spirit of Eddie is alive
Eddie was truly a beloved member of the core cast and a fan-favorite character, even gracing the front page of a 1993 issue of Entertainment Weekly, in which he was dubbed, "The hottest pooch to be unleashed on the airwaves in years." Aside from being a general nuisance for Kelsey Grammer's Frasier, Eddie was renowned for being able to stare, unflinching, at the show's star for extended periods — a running gag that further played up the awkwardness between the two. Sadly, poor old Moose passed away in 2006 at the age of 16 (via the BBC).
Obviously, with the revival series being set 20 years after the end of its predecessor, it was never going to feature Eddie. But that doesn't mean Frasier can't be tormented by a new canine frenemy, and with episode four of the new show, we got a reminder of just how well that kind of dynamic can work.
In the episode, Frasier's son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) invites his father to his workplace, the firehouse, in an effort to demonstrate how serious a job being a firefighter is. When Frasier gets there, he decides to cook the crew a meal, and a young Dalmatian hops up to the table to smell what he's cooking. The dog might not have the same unsettling gaze as Eddie, but Frasier treats him in the same curmudgeonly, circumspect manner, as if he's distrustful of any being who can't cognate at his level. He grudgingly allows the dog to eat some of his cooking after all the firefighters have to leave suddenly, hopefully establishing the beginning of a long, somewhat strained friendship that will help elevate the neither disappointing nor remarkable revival series.