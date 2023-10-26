The Frasier Revival Finally Gives Us What's Been Missing Most: A Dog Frenemy

As the "Frasier" revival continues, so do the allusions to the titular doctor's past. We've had the references to "Cheers," we've had the touching tribute to Martin actor John Mahoney. We're soon to see some beloved characters from the original "Frasier" return. But what we've really been waiting for is some canine energy.

On the original "Frasier," that energy was provided by Moose, Hollywood trainer Mathilde DeCagney's terrier who played Martin's beloved Jack Russell, Eddie. Moose's son, Enzo, also stood in for his father. Perhaps more than any main character in "Frasier," Eddie cut through Frasier's snootiness simply by virtue of being a dog whose needs the lovably pretentious doctor was simply unwilling to accommodate. At least, that's how things start out. By the end of the 11th and final season of "Frasier," the titular psychiatrist softened on Eddie, and the two become pals in one of the many heartwarming storylines that grounded the frequently outlandish hijinks in which Frasier often became embroiled.

Eddie was just another example of how the writers managed to strike the perfect balance with the original sitcom. Not only was John Mahoney's Martin an ideal foil to his sons' unrelenting pomposity, or David Hyde Pierce's Niles a perfectly-suited banter partner for Frasier. Not only was Jane Leeves' Daphne an eccentric yet grounding presence. Even the dog slotted neatly into the ensemble in a way that highlighted Frasier's egoism and pretentiousness while simultaneously helping him to demonstrate that he was, underneath it all, a big softy. Therein lies the real secret to the success of "Frasier," after all — pompous but lovable.

Thus far, "Frasier" 2023 has struggled to match the formula of the original, but a canine frenemy would go a long way to helping. In episode four, we got a glimmer of hope...