Why The Family Guy Episode 'Partial Terms Of Endearment' Was Banned In America

Some of the most scabrous moments on television over the last 30 years has come via animated series. "The Simpsons," "South Park," and "King of the Hill" were more daring in attacking verboten subject matter than possibly any live-action sitcom of their era. They dealt with issues like racism, sexism, queer rights, and the AIDS epidemic in ways that weren't easily boiled down to a gift-wrapped lesson at the end of the episode — and they did so hilariously. And you never felt bad about laughing because the shows were clearly written by people with a moral compass (though sometimes it was hard to tell where true north was with the "South Park" gang).

One show that's pushed every bit as hard as "South Park," if not harder at times, is "Family Guy." Created by Seth MacFarlane, "Family Guy" has been blowtorching viewers' sensibilities for 25 years as it follows the absurd ups and downs of the Griffin family. The show clearly has a left-leaning bent (in keeping with MacFarlane's politics), but it can be shockingly mean-spirited at times. Indeed, its anything-for-a-laugh ethos occasionally obscures the purpose of its satire.

Whether this lends the show a necessary sense of danger or undermines its intent is a call you'll have to make. What you can't dispute, however, is that when the series sets its sights on a controversial topic, it blasts away with impunity and deals with the fallout after the episode is broadcast — if it's broadcast, that is.

Indeed, twice in the 23-season history of "Family Guy," the higher-ups at Fox have declined to air an episode to avoid blowback from certain communities. Unsurprisingly, one of these episodes dealt with abortion.