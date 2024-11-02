The Two Friends Episodes That Were Banned Across Multiple Networks

1996's "The One With the Lesbian Wedding" starts off with Ross finding out that Carol and Susan are getting married; he initially refuses to have any part in this, not because of homophobia but because he's still bitter about Carol leaving him and Susan stealing his wife. However, Ross is forced to get involved after the wedding's caterer gets in an accident and the couple ask Monica to provide the food instead.

What's interesting is that this episode had the chance to play both sides here; it could've kept Ross upset about the wedding for personal reasons without him acting homophobic to the audience while also avoiding having the episode feel like too much of an endorsement of marriage equality. That would've been the safe choice at the time, and one that might not have alienated too many conservatives throughout the country. Instead, the episode sees Ross having a change of heart after he finds out that Carol's homophobic parents refused to attend the wedding, which leads to him becoming Susan and Carol's biggest supporter.

The outrage from viewers nationwide was less severe than the creatives on "Friends" had expected, with "The One With the Lesbian Wedding" being largely celebrated by the media as a sign of how far the LGBTQ+ movement had come. "A prime-time same-sex wedding might have provoked widespread rebellion among network affiliates not too many years ago, but NBC reported that only two — KJAC in Port Arthur, Texas, and WLIO in Lima, Ohio — had decided that the 'Friends' episode was 'not appropriate' for their viewers," the Portland Press Herald noted at the time. "On the other hand, 212 affiliates chose to broadcast the half-hour segment. In other words, the biggest news about the wedding on 'Friends' was that it was almost not news at all."

In addition to being a bold argument in favor of queer marriage at a time where it was illegal in all 50 states, "The One with the Lesbian Wedding" also helps to give Ross closure about his failed marriage with Carol. Poor Ross was struggling hard with getting over Carol throughout the first season, and this is the episode where he can fully move on from that painful part of his life. Carol and Susan are barely mentioned in later seasons of the show, and that's because this episode wrapped up all the conflict baked into their storyline.