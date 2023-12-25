The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Graduate

Nothing defined New Hollywood quite like "The Graduate," and for very good reason. The film was chock full of innovation, from the salacious script to the ground-breaking cinematography, but the movie might be best remembered for its incredible cast. The coming-of-age classic features career-defining performances from Anne Bancroft, already a huge star at the time, and Dustin Hoffman, the best actor ever, in one of the first major roles of his long and storied career.

The 1967 film follows Ben, a recent college graduate (as the film's title implies) with an uncertain future and a community of expectant WASPs to answer to. In his summertime languor, he finds his way into the waiting arms of Mrs. Robinson, a middle-aged family friend who persistently pursues our passive hero into his sexual awakening.

Quite a lot of time has passed since 1967. The world is almost unrecognizable now, and yet, today's 20-somethings can still see themselves in Ben's post-graduate lamentation. But as younger and younger generations are exposed to the graduate, the cast grows older and older, and not all of them have lived to see 2023. So, which of these incredible actors are still alive, and are any of them still working today? I dug for answers so you don't have to.