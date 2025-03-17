The 15 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, Ranked

For kids who grew up with the Disney Channel from the late 1990s all the way through to more recent years, Disney Channel Original Movies (or DCOMs) were a fundamental part of our childhood viewing habits, even though Disney's original television series are much more famous. Depending on how old you are, there are some that stand out as highlights more than others, but each era of the channel can claim at least a few major hits.

Is our enjoyment of these films merely the result of looking at the past through rose-colored glasses? That's certainly a part of it. But amidst the cheesy, family-friendly TV movies being churned out at a dizzying pace, every once in a while there's one that's legitimately good and can stand on its own merits. Whether they had a better-than-usual script, fun music and creative production, or young actors who already had tremendous star quality, these DCOMs are worth a rewatch even in our stuffy, cynical adult years.