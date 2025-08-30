Sabrina Carpenter's Tears Music Video With Colman Domingo Takes Cues From A Cult Horror Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's common practice for music videos to pay homage to famous movies as visual shorthand — from Madonna cosplaying Marilyn Monroe's "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" look in "Material Girl" to The Smashing Pumpkins taking a trip to the moon in "Tonight, Tonight." Now, pop star Sabrina Carpenter is the latest to do this in her new video for "Tears," the second track on her just-released, hotly anticipated seventh album, "Man's Best Friend."

Carpenter released a video for the album's opening track, "Manchild," depicting her as an unlucky hitchhiker. The "Tears" video takes a turn into phantasmagoria right out of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Carpenter's co-star is Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo, who appears as a Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) like drag queen lip-syncing to vocals of "Tears," guiding Carpenter to embrace her inner freak.

Now, the song is called "Tears," but it's not about crying or sadness. The whole album is about lust, and "Tears" is no different. Carpenter's chorus includes lines like "I get wet at the thought of you" and "Tears run down my thighs." But that's Sabrina Carpenter's star image; her songs are unapologetic in focusing on sex and desire, and her performing outfits range from lingerie to corsets. Her lyrical sexuality is as unfiltered as Liz Phair's "Exile in Guyville" but delivered with a wink and camp (just like "Rocky Horror" is). Not everyone is on board with her style; the "Man's Best Friend" album, showing Carpenter on all fours with a man holding her hair like a leash, has been accused of evoking everything from BDSM to antifeminism. Carpenter herself remains unbothered. Interviewed on CBS Mornings, she said:

"The album is not for any pearl clutchers but I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves."

The "Tears" video is directed by Bardia Zeinali, who previously directed Carpenter's video for "Please, Please,b Please." The "Tears" video is five minutes long, about twice the length of the song alone, due to a long build-up and epilogue. Carpenter, who is dressed in a blue version of Janet's (Susan Sarandon) pink hat and coat combo from "Rocky Horror," walks away from a car crash. She comes upon a house in the middle of nowhere, just like how Janet and Brad (Barry Bostwick) followed a light to Frank's mansion.

As Carpenter walks towards the house, blood red titling appears onscreen, lettered just like '70 grindhouse horror. While no horrors or mad science are going on in the house, Carpenter still takes a journey as wild as any time warp.