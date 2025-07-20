10 Best Music Videos Based On Or Inspired By Movies

It's rare these days when a music video completely captures the public's attention in the ways they used to. While the 2000s still saw MTV as a kingpin of music video distribution, the advent of YouTube and Internet streaming completely changed the game, allowing for independent artists to self-produce music videos or for music fans to contribute to a song's lifespan via their own visuals.

Nowadays, there are lots of popular artists who don't even bother to make music videos for their hit songs (see: Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!"), but every so often, there's still the occasional music video that dominates the conversation, like Cardi B's "WAP" or Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Because the ability to create music videos has gotten so accessible for the common fan, artists have over the years gotten more ambitious with their efforts, churning out videos that draw from some of the very best movies in the history of cinema.

For these 10 music videos that span the medium's history, as well as mainstream music, they not only assisted their respective songs rise in popularity on the charts, but they were just as helped by their influences in film. From the biggest pop stars in the world to indie rock acts, these are the best music videos that were inspired by or based on movies, whether they be popular romantic comedies or sci-fi cult classics.