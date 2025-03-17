10 Best Sabrina Carpenter Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

She ruled the Billboard charts in 2024 with her hit songs "Espresso," "Please Please Please," and "Taste." Her "Short n' Sweet" world tour filled arenas across the United States and Canada. To top it all off, she walked away from the 2025 Grammys with two awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. Of course, we're talking about the entendre-loving pop superstar and short queen, Sabrina Carpenter.

To the casual pop culture consumer, it might seem like Sabrina Carpenter popped up out of nowhere in 2024 to take the music world by storm, but that's hardly the case. Carpenter has been a dedicated performer since she was a pre-teen, finding success as a star on the Disney Channel and releasing her debut album, "Eyes Widen Open," all the way back in 2015. However, it wasn't until her 2022 record, "Emails I Can't Send," that established her as a mainstream pop star in the making, marking a new chapter for Carpenter's career.

For newer fans of Carpenter that have been introduced to the 25-year-old through her latest hit singles, there's over a decade of work in film and television to be discovered. Unlike fellow pop star and former tour mate Taylor Swift's acting roles, Carpenter is quite an experienced actress.

From her earliest brushes with stardom on Disney to her more recent forays into acting as a pop star with the talents of a comedian, these are Sabrina Carpenter's best movies and TV shows.