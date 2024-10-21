The Real Reason Girl Meets World Was Canceled

As reported by /Film on January 4, 2017, the Disney Channel canceled "Girl Meets World" after three seasons. Upon completing production on the show's third season, the "Girl Meets World" cast and crew had been patiently waiting to hear whether or not their series would be renewed for a fourth go-round. Instead, the show's aptly-titled season 3 finale, "Girl Meets Goodbye," became forever known as the final episode.

If you listen to "Pod Meets World," the podcast hosted by "Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World" veterans Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong, you'll get the sense that Michael Jacobs — the co-creator and head executive producer on both shows — is a very dogged and focused individual who knows what he wants and will do anything to get it. So, when fans raised hell on social media, he shopped "Girl Meets World" to Netflix and other platforms. However, after four months of trying to find the show a new home, Michael Jacobs posted the following message to the "Girl Meets World" writers room Twitter/X account: "I wasn't able to find a new venue for the show. I'm sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks."

We'll never know what Jacobs and his writers had in mind for season 4, outside of Jacobs' vague post on Twitter/X that it would've explored "what drew Farkle, Lucas, and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other. And their relationship was the guide in how to meet the world. Especially our current world. Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it." This word salad of platitudes doesn't give us much, but it does leave us wondering why Disney pulled the rug out from under the "Girl Meets World" creators, preventing them from completing the series.