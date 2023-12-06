Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé Has A Major, Oscar-Worthy Element

Movies like "Summer of Soul," "20 Feet From Stardom," and "Amy" have previously won Best Documentary Feature Film at the Academy Awards, so I suppose there's a chance Beyoncé could walk away with a win in that category. As for more specialized categories, it's unclear to me whether the movie is eligible to win an Oscar for Editing, but if it is, it should absolutely be considered a serious contender.

I also think the film's stunning costume design is worthy of a trophy — although the Oscar rules dictate that the award must "recognize the designing of costumes for their special use in narrative motion pictures," and I'm not fully sure if the Academy recognizes a documentary as a "narrative motion picture." Still, the sheer amount of jaw-dropping costumes on display here is unreal, and the editing helps highlight those outfits by cross-cutting between multiple nights of the tour, often within the same song. The resulting effect is an astonishing procession of spectacular outfits more varied and vibrant than what you'll see in 99% of feature films today.

