Every Season Of Donald Glover's Atlanta, Ranked

It is no secret that Donald Glover has one of the most eclectic careers in Hollywood. Much of his work is rooted in comedy that dates back to the mid-2000s with the internet sketch comedy group Derrick Comedy, which led to landing a position on the writing staff of "30 Rock" and arguably his breakout role as high school quarterback turned Greendale Community College student Troy Barnes in "Community." Not to mention, Glover is arguably just as recognizable to the public for his Grammy-winning music career under his former stage name, Childish Gambino. But in a career filled with highlights that any creative would kill to accomplish at least once in their lifetime, perhaps no project defines Glover's modus operandi as an artist more than his acclaimed dramedy series, "Atlanta."

The show premiered on FX in 2016 at an inflection point in Donald Glover's career. Around the same time of the series' premiere, he landed acting roles in multiple film franchises that he referenced in his Childish Gambino albums, including Spider-Man (Aaron Davis/Prowler), Star Wars (Lando Calrissian), and "The Lion King" (Simba). He also released "Awaken, My Love!" whose album artwork was revealed in the "Juneteenth" episode of "Atlanta." He once described the show — which he created, served as showrunner for, occasionally directed, and of course starred in — as "'Twin Peaks' with rappers." With his signature satirical storytelling mixed with surrealist imagery that evokes the likes of the late great David Lynch, Glover used "Atlanta" as his canvas to explore race, class, and relationships, among other topics, against the backdrop of the hip-hop music industry.

With four seasons and 41 episodes, "Atlanta" was the source of some of the boldest, funniest, most abrasive, and most thoughtful television series of the last decade. Along with further catapulting Glover into the creative stratosphere in Hollywood, it also served as a canvas for then up-and-coming actors Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz to break through with audiences. Each season of "Atlanta" showcases some remarkable, subversive storytelling, so much so that it would make even Florida Man pause. Here's our ranking of every season of "Atlanta."

