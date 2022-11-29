A Goofy Movie Director Reacts To That Incredible Atlanta Episode About The 'Making' Of The Film [Exclusive]

On October 27, 2022, Kevin Lima received quite a surprise.

"My social media all just blew up," he told me. "I was like, 'What the hell is this?'"

Lima is the director of 1995's "A Goofy Movie," and although his film has become widely beloved in the years since its initial release, he certainly didn't expect it to be the subject of a full episode of the final season of Donald Glover's FX series "Atlanta." The fourth season's eighth episode, entitled "The Goof Who Sat By The Door," is a hilarious (and highly fictionalized) accounting of the making of "A Goofy Movie."

The episode completely breaks from the format of what "Atlanta" had ever done before, adopting a documentary style to riff on concepts that appeared previously in movies like "Putney Swope" (in which a fictional Black man is unwittingly made the CEO of a major company) and novels like "The Spook Who Sat By The Door" (about the first Black CIA officer) to tell the story of a Black animator from Atlanta who becomes the CEO of The Walt Disney Company and makes "A Goofy Movie" as a passion project before his ultimate downfall.

Kevin Lima, who also directed movies like Disney's "Enchanted" and "Tarzan," is never mentioned in the episode (that would have broken the fake reality "Atlanta" was trying to construct), but he says he was "completely honored" by director Donald Glover and his team choosing to tell a story that included his film.

"I sat down and watched it with wide eyes and my jaw on the floor. Like, 'I can't believe they got away with this.'"