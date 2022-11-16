Enchanted Director Releases Commentary Featuring Never-Before-Seen Storyboards [Exclusive Interview]

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Disney's "Enchanted," and between that and the Adam Shankman-directed sequel debuting on Disney+ later this week, original "Enchanted" director Kevin Lima thought it was the right time to do a proper deep dive into the original film. "I've been thinking about this for 10 years, doing something like this," he told me in a recent interview. "They never did a commentary for the DVD, so I thought it's time to talk about it."

Instead of releasing a simple audio track, Lima has published a feature-length watch-along video on YouTube so viewers can get the two screen experience of syncing up their Blu-ray, DVD, or streaming version of "Enchanted" with this video and hearing the filmmaker's insights into the making of the beloved Amy Adams fairytale film.

Lima reunited with his longtime editor, Greg Perler, and a small crew to put this video together, which reminds me of Jamie Benning's so-called "filmumentaries" that were a big deal in the early 2010s. (You may remember them, because /Film covered his take on "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jaws.") But since this is not an officially sanctioned video — "Nobody paid us to do this," he said — Lima avoided the ire of Disney's legal department by not uploading the entirety of "Enchanted" to play in a split-screen manner. Instead, it's largely a two-camera set-up buoyed by his photos, home videos, art, and recollections about the scripting, casting, songwriting, costumes, choreography, make-up, and more.

Check it out below.