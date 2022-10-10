Why Amy Adams' Giselle Becomes An Evil Stepmother In Disenchanted

Amy Adams is one of the premiere actors of our time, and it's still an absolute crime that she wasn't nominated for an Oscar for her performance as the Disney princess thrown into live-action New York City, Giselle, in "Enchanted." Adams as a human being already feels like the closest we'll ever get to seeing a Disney princess in real life, which made her the perfect casting choice.

"Enchanted" saw Princess Giselle transported out of the 2D animated land of Andalasia and into the busy and bustling 3D world of the Big Apple. It was the standard fish-out-of-water story with a Disney spin, and fans couldn't get enough of it. Now, 15 years later, Giselle and her big sleeves are back, with the all-new tale of "Disenchanted." The film sees Giselle, her husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey), and daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) as they head toward the next phase in their happily ever after, moving to a new community.

Unfortunately, things are magically thrown off balance in both our world and Andalasia, which has some unexpectedly dreadful effects. With the fairytale world and real worlds blending together, loving stepmother Giselle suddenly finds herself overtaken by the classic lore of all Disney-like fairytale lands, becoming something a bit more ... wicked.

"It is the ultimate Disney movie because there is so much laced into it from the rest of Disney history," said director Adam Shankman in the November issue of Total Film. "I wasn't about to make an 'Enchanted' divorce movie."