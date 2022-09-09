Disenchanted Trailer: Giselle And Her Big Sleeves Are Back!

After 15 years of longing, Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden are finally back with the highly anticipated "Enchanted" sequel, "Disenchanted." The live-action Disney princess movie that should have earned Adams her first Oscar became a beloved fan favorite immediately after release, but fans have been dying to learn what happened after Giselle (Adams) said goodbye to the magical, animated world of Andalasia in favor of her new life with Robert (Dempsey) and his daughter Morgan in New York City. Fortunately, we're finally getting our answer, with "Disenchanted" coming to us sooner than you can sing a happy little working song.

The film comes to us from director Adam Shankman ("Hairspray," "So You Think You Can Dance") with Disney legend Alan Menken returning for the music. When "Enchanted" first debuted in 2007, Idina Menzel's song as Nancy Tremaine was cut from the final edit. Fortunately, Disney more than made up for the egregious chop by casting her as Queen Elsa in the cultural juggernaut known as "Frozen," but we've been assured that Nancy will finally get a song of her own in "Disenchanted." Get ready to explain to all of your kiddos why Nancy and Elsa have the same voice, and to hear it belted non-stop until the end of time.

/Film's Ethan Anderton is on the ground at D23 Expo where they've finally released the trailer for the upcoming sequel.