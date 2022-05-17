Disenchanted First Look Features Amy Adams And Maya Rudolph, Release Date Revealed

It's been fifteen years since we were first blessed by the beautiful maiden Giselle (Amy Adams), when she was pushed through a magical vortex transporting her from the 2D animated fairy tale world of Andalasia and into the bustling live-action land of New York City by her wicked future stepmother, Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon) in "Enchanted." The queen doesn't want Giselle to marry her precious son, Prince Edward (James Marsden), and thinks sending Giselle away will be the end of her worries. However, Giselle meets a cynical single dad named Robert (Patrick Dempsey) working as a divorce lawyer. He slowly learns to believe in the magic and helps Giselle find the true love she's been dreaming of.

Spoiler Alert: It's him.

"Enchanted" is considered by many Disney fans to be one of the best princess movies the company has ever made, but the live-action hybrid has kept Giselle away from the endless merchandising opportunities afforded to her fellow princess sisters. With no Disney shorts or cute cartoon spin-offs to keep fans satiated, it was only a matter of time before we were finally given a sequel. After years of failed attempts, Disney+ will be the home of "Disenchanted," the sequel set years after the events of the first film that see Giselle, Robert, and their daughter Morgan moving to a new community, while both Andalasia and the "real" world are thrown into chaos. Disney has kept most of the "Disenchanted" news close to the chest, but today they've given us our first look at Amy Adams as Giselle and Maya Rudolph in her allegedly villainous role.