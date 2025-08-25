Netflix's Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Had A Forgotten Role In A Hit Horror Movie

Jenna Ortega has become a big star in recent years, primarily thanks to her turn on the mega-hit Netflix series "Wednesday," which recently dropped the first part of its second season (you can read our review of that season right here).

One interesting thing about the sudden rise of new stars is going back and noticing them pop up in earlier films before they made it big. Case in point: did you know Jenna Ortega shows up in "Insidious: Chapter 2"? If you didn't, that's okay — her part is very small. In fact, she only shows up in the very last scene and has very little dialogue.

Ortega's brief moment seems to be setting up a storyline for a sequel, but she did not end up returning for the next film, "Insidious: Chapter 3," which went in a different direction. Nor did she show up in any of the other "Insidious" films that followed. Still, if you're a fan of Jenna Ortega, it might be fun to revisit the film and see a very young version of the actress get one line of dialogue. Then again, "Insidious: Chapter 2" is kind of lousy, so maybe you shouldn't revisit it after all.