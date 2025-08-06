Wednesday Season 2 Review: Tim Burton & Jenna Ortega's Netflix Series Wisely Gives The Addams Family More To Do

What's to be done about those who are themselves strange and unusual? The typical answer is for culture to either assimilate or reject the outcasts; if their quirks cannot be embraced and worked into more digestible form for the masses, then they must be renounced, laughed at, and diminished. This is the artistic struggle that filmmaker Tim Burton has dealt with for the entirety of his career, and he's been around long enough to have experienced all the facets of issues with trendiness and conformity. For the first half of his career, Burton's oddball traits were resoundingly praised. Then, like his Edward Scissorhands or Oswald Cobblepot, the luster faded, either in his own work or the public's liking of it (or perhaps a mixture of both), and he endured a period of great financial success mixed with ill reception. In the last several years, Burton has appeared to reach a sort of career equilibrium; he hasn't made a comeback so much as settled into being an acquired taste.

However, setting qualms about the quality of the man's specific films and shows aside (and I certainly have my own), the thing that's been most admirable about Burton is how resolutely true to himself he's remained. This is something he has in common with The Addams Family themselves. The fictional family created by cartoonist Charles Addams have enjoyed numerous interpretations throughout several mediums, chief among them the classic '60s sitcom and the pair of feature films from the early '90s. Though their looks and their humor have changed and evolved given the time period they're inhabiting, the Addams Family have remained steadfastly counter culture, always poking social norms and tropes in the eye even while simultaneously indulging in them. That's what subversion is, after all, and the Addamses are always subversive.

When the Netflix original series "Wednesday" premiered in 2022, some decried the series as a naked attempt to wedge the titular precocious misfit character into a "Hot Topic"-friendly prestige TV mold (including this very website); "Harry Potter" for goth kids. While there's no doubt that the executives and merchandisers saw such an equation and salivated over it, and that "Wednesday" certainly resembles such a mash-up on the surface, the series became strange and subversive under Burton's steady hand nonetheless. The second season of "Wednesday" doubles down on what worked in the first season, and dials up the spooky and the ooky to boot. Though I've only seen the first four episodes, it's clear that Burton, star Jenna Ortega, and the rest of the "Wednesday" misfits are up to some delightfully dastardly deeds here.