How Netflix's Wednesday Creators Feel About Jenna Ortega's Controversial Writer Comments

Back in the spring of 2023, "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega said on a podcast that she personally rewrote some parts of the Netflix show's script that she didn't think quite worked. So, what do the show's creators think about that?

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who created the series for the streamer (yes, Tim Burton is the brand name associated with the show, but Gough and Millar actually brought their concept to him in the first place), were speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about their work on the Burton-Ortega collaboration "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" when the outlet brought up Ortega's comments. To be honest, both Gough and Millar handled it very professionally.

"That's hard," Gough admitted, adding that he and Millar have dealt with somewhat similar situations before. "We've done a few of these shows, like 'Smallville,' which was a big hit out of the gate. Suddenly, you have these young stars in the spotlight. They're going to misstep. They're going to say things. I think you just have to give them grace and know that it happens. It's never pleasant, but it just comes with the territory. I think we're at the point now where the internet's going to do what the internet's going to do. What you don't want to do is give these things oxygen."