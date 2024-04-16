Your Favorite Character Actor Just Joined Netflix's Wednesday Season 2

It's not easy to get people to agree about stuff, but I think we can all agree that Steve Buscemi is one of the greats. Buscemi has been kicking around for years, appearing in big movies, small movies, TV shows, and more. He's a wonderful character actor who always heightens whatever material he happens to be attached to. Even if his part is small, you come away remembering what he did. Hell, he shows up as a waiter dressed like Buddy Holly in "Pulp Fiction" for about less than one minute and still steals that moment. He's that good. Whenever Steve Buscemi appears on screen, we all do the Leo point and proclaim, "Hey, 'it's Steve Buscemi!"

And now, he's joining the cast of "Wednesday" season 2. The "Addams Family"-adjacent show stars Jenna Ortega as everyone's favorite miserable young woman, Wednesday Addams. The series, which had episodes helmed by none other than Tim Burton, dropped Wednesday off in a boarding school where she had to solve a series of mysteries. To me that sounds like a fundamental misunderstanding of the character, but what the heck do I know? The series was a hit and a second season is on the way.