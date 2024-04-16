Your Favorite Character Actor Just Joined Netflix's Wednesday Season 2
It's not easy to get people to agree about stuff, but I think we can all agree that Steve Buscemi is one of the greats. Buscemi has been kicking around for years, appearing in big movies, small movies, TV shows, and more. He's a wonderful character actor who always heightens whatever material he happens to be attached to. Even if his part is small, you come away remembering what he did. Hell, he shows up as a waiter dressed like Buddy Holly in "Pulp Fiction" for about less than one minute and still steals that moment. He's that good. Whenever Steve Buscemi appears on screen, we all do the Leo point and proclaim, "Hey, 'it's Steve Buscemi!"
And now, he's joining the cast of "Wednesday" season 2. The "Addams Family"-adjacent show stars Jenna Ortega as everyone's favorite miserable young woman, Wednesday Addams. The series, which had episodes helmed by none other than Tim Burton, dropped Wednesday off in a boarding school where she had to solve a series of mysteries. To me that sounds like a fundamental misunderstanding of the character, but what the heck do I know? The series was a hit and a second season is on the way.
Steve Buscemi in Wednesday season 2
Variety broke the news about Steve Buscemi joining the cast of "Wednesday" season 2, adding that while specific character details are under wraps, the actor will likely play "the new principal of Nevermore Academy," the school Wednesday found herself at in season 1. I'll admit I haven't watched "Wednesday" season 1, but I love me some Buscemi, and he seems like the perfect actor to fit into an Addams Family-centric world. His many credits include "Fargo," "The Death of Stalin," "The Big Lebowski," the recent TV series "Miracle Workers," and more. I could go on and on, but c'mon: you know who he is and what he can do.
Beyond that, we know that season 2 of "Wednesday" plans to shake things up. For one thing, the second season is going to get rid of any romantic interests for Wednesday. Jenna Ortega confirmed this herself, saying: "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great ... We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more." She added: "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously." As for Ortega, she reunited with "Wednesday" director Tim Burton for the sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which is due out on September 6, 2024. "Wednesday" season 2 does not have a premiere date just yet.