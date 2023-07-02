Wednesday Season 2 Is Ditching One Of The First Season's Worst Plotlines

The first season of "Wednesday" was a massive hit for Netflix, but that doesn't mean it was perfect. The show about young Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) made a whole lot of baffling choices, from turning a beloved dark family sitcom into a teen murder mystery to imbuing the character — a beloved pop cultural fixture for unapologetic goth girls everywhere — with an apparent secret yearning for normalcy. Both those choices were disheartening and strange, but neither compared to the series' most egregious mistake, which involved an exceedingly bland love triangle with Wednesday stuck in the middle.

Much of season 1's runtime involved Wednesday looking either visibly annoyed or, in rarer cases, secretly a little bit happy when two boys from school repeatedly tried to date her. The plot was confounding from the start for longtime "Addams Family" fans, as Wednesday has historically often been portrayed as a confident lone wolf type who doesn't really get hung up on the idea of romantic love. Christina Ricci's version of the character, a cult hero at this point, never once longed to be anything but her dangerously different self, so it was frustratingly out-of-character to see this version of Wednesday pining for normalcy in the form of a dating life.

Plus, the guys in question were simply generic. There was Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a barista and classmate who turned out to be a monster called a Hyde, and Xavier (Percy Hynes White), a boy with artistic magical powers who was briefly framed for the murders at Nevermore.