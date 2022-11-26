Jenna Ortega Choreographed Wednesday's Ultra-Goth Dance Scene Herself
If you've already caught Tim Burton's new take on "The Addams Family" on Netflix this holiday weekend, you'll know there's a clear frontrunner for the best part of "Wednesday." It's a scene in the show's fourth episode, "Woe What A Night," in which confidently macabre teen Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) breaks it down on the dance floor to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck."
It's a great moment that's at once kooky and graceful, spooky and fun — basically everything you'd expect from the famous goth girl character. Now, a behind-the-scenes featurette shared via Netflix on Twitter reveals that Ortega herself put together the moves for Wednesday's dance. "I actually felt really insecure about this," the actor admitted. "I choreographed that myself."
Ortega clearly doesn't need to feel insecure, though, and not just because the dance sequence is a highlight of the show's first season. On her own Twitter account, the "Scream" and "X" actor revealed the inspirations behind the eccentric dance moves, and they're deep cuts that show that she definitely did her homework. Among them? Siouxie and the Banshees lead singer Siouxsie Sioux, new wave musician Lene Lovich, "Beau Travail" actor Denis Lavant, and Bob Fosse's moves from "The Rich Man's Frug," a musical number in the 1969 film "Sweet Charity."
Wednesday has always had rhythm
The actor also wrote that she took inspiration from "archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80's [sic]" and from Lisa Loring, who famously played a six-year-old version of Wednesday Addams in the popular 1960s TV version of "The Addams Family." In an episode of the classic series, Loring demonstrated a dance called "The Drew" for Ted Cassidy's Lurch, and broke it down with a series of impressive arm-swinging, leg-wiggling moves. Ortega's Wednesday incorporates a similar movement into her complex routine, which is hilariously intimidating thanks to the stone-faced look she maintains while throwing her whole body into a series of dramatic movements.
They really did it... The mad lads did it, it's the little things, man :') https://t.co/HIhmfLuBss pic.twitter.com/xAIUcOWFet
— Joongi 🎄 (@Joongi__) November 26, 2022
"We've talked about this for the last two days, this is like all we've been talking about," Ortega's co-star and dance partner (if you can call Tyler's confused response a dance at all) Hunter Doohan reveals in the Netflix clip — and with good reason! The series about Wednesday spending her teen years sleuthing around supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy is far from perfect, but spirited scenes like this one — and Ortega's pitch-perfect performance in general — still make it pop.
All episodes of "Wednesday" season 1 are available now on Netflix.