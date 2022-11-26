Jenna Ortega Choreographed Wednesday's Ultra-Goth Dance Scene Herself

If you've already caught Tim Burton's new take on "The Addams Family" on Netflix this holiday weekend, you'll know there's a clear frontrunner for the best part of "Wednesday." It's a scene in the show's fourth episode, "Woe What A Night," in which confidently macabre teen Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) breaks it down on the dance floor to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck."

It's a great moment that's at once kooky and graceful, spooky and fun — basically everything you'd expect from the famous goth girl character. Now, a behind-the-scenes featurette shared via Netflix on Twitter reveals that Ortega herself put together the moves for Wednesday's dance. "I actually felt really insecure about this," the actor admitted. "I choreographed that myself."

Ortega clearly doesn't need to feel insecure, though, and not just because the dance sequence is a highlight of the show's first season. On her own Twitter account, the "Scream" and "X" actor revealed the inspirations behind the eccentric dance moves, and they're deep cuts that show that she definitely did her homework. Among them? Siouxie and the Banshees lead singer Siouxsie Sioux, new wave musician Lene Lovich, "Beau Travail" actor Denis Lavant, and Bob Fosse's moves from "The Rich Man's Frug," a musical number in the 1969 film "Sweet Charity."