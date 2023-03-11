Jenna Ortega Kept Rewriting Wednesday's Dialogue Without Consulting The Writers

In a separate discussion with Christina Ricci and Interview Magazine, Jenna Ortega discussed how Tim Burton's vision for "Wednesday" had the lead character a bit more emotionally flat, which aligns with the idea that Wednesday is coded as neurodivergent. However, in tandem with contributions from other directors working on the show, Ortega was left reeling from contradictory creative demands. Eventually, it got to a point where the "Wednesday" actor had to put her foot down. "[...] I felt like people didn't always trust me when I was creating my path in terms of, 'Okay, this is her arc. This is where she gets emotional.'" She expanded:

"There have never been so many cooks in the kitchen. I was completely lost and confused. Typically I have no problem using my voice, but when you're in it — I just remember feeling defeated after the first ​​month. So I think something really wonderful that has come out of the show is that I can use my voice in a much stronger way than I ever have. I've been so much better about being honest about my opinions and thoughts, which I'm really grateful for."

While the first season's production may have left Ortega's head spinning, "Wednesday" has officially been renewed for a second season, and the lead has made her wishes known. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Ortega noted that she not only hopes for the show to get a little darker, but wants Wednesday's character to stop playing it safe. We'll have to wait and see if Ortega needs to head into battle again to defend Wednesday's honor, so stay tuned.