Wednesday Season 2 Ordered By Netflix

While Netflix's viewership metrics are self-reported by the streamer, "Wednesday" has by all accounts turned out to be a smashing success. Netflix says "Wednesday" is one of only three shows — the other two being "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game" — viewed over 1 billion total hours in its first month on the air. The series also broke multiple records for the streamer with impressive early viewership numbers and sustained interest from legions of fans.

But you don't really need to do the math to see the impact of "Wednesday," as the show's online presence is ubiquitous: moments like Ortegas' dance to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" have gone viral on TikTok, and fans showed up in full force to ship the goth teen with her much peppier roommate Enid (Emma Myers). Even Lady Gaga saw the benefits of the "Wednesday" spike in popularity, as her song "Bloody Mary" ended up in the TikTok dance craze, leading to what a Netflix press release calls an 1800% streaming increase on Spotify over the month before.

Though the first season of "Wednesday" tidily wrapped up plenty of its key plot points, solving the mystery of the monster terrorizing Nevermore, it also left viewers with some cliffhangers. Before the finale's cut to black, viewers saw Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a student revealed to be a monster known as a Hyde, turning into his most dangerous form while being carted away to prison. Meanwhile, Wednesday seems to be taking a school break, but it doesn't seem like it'll be peaceful thanks to a stalker sending her photos of herself alongside threatening Bitmojis.

"Wednesday" season 2 doesn't have a premiere date yet, but will stream exclusively on Netflix.