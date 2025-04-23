Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Reveals Jenna Ortega's Netflix Show Is Being Split In Half

Hump day is looking pretty horrifying (but in a good way) thanks to the arrival of the brand new trailer for "Wednesday" season 2, which sees Jenna Ortega return as the dark-minded daughter of the Addams Family. Following the surprise and absolutely massive success of the first season on Netflix, it came as no surprise when "Wednesday" season 2 was ordered by the streaming service. Fans of the first season should be happy to see the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky elements that we got so much of in season 1 are back for this new installment, all wrapped up in an all-new mystery with Ortega's dead-eyed alter-ego at the center (where she's joined by an impressive supporting ensemble). The thing that should have people most excited, however, is that season 2 looks to focus a little more on the Addams Family itself and not just its teen daughter.

Season 1 saw Wednesday spending most of her time at Nevermore Academy, with her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and father Gomez (Luis Guzmán) only really paying passing visits. Now, though, it appears that there will be more family bonding with Mom and Dad, along with Grandmama, who was previously teased for "Wednesday" season 2 and is being brought to life by British legend Joanna Lumley. As for Nevermore Academy, the faculty has undergone a shake-up as well and now has a new student body swarming the halls (as brought to life by a star-studded cast). Most notably, though, another actor from the 1990s "Addams Family" movies will also be joining the party this time around.