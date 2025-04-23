Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Reveals Jenna Ortega's Netflix Show Is Being Split In Half
Hump day is looking pretty horrifying (but in a good way) thanks to the arrival of the brand new trailer for "Wednesday" season 2, which sees Jenna Ortega return as the dark-minded daughter of the Addams Family. Following the surprise and absolutely massive success of the first season on Netflix, it came as no surprise when "Wednesday" season 2 was ordered by the streaming service. Fans of the first season should be happy to see the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky elements that we got so much of in season 1 are back for this new installment, all wrapped up in an all-new mystery with Ortega's dead-eyed alter-ego at the center (where she's joined by an impressive supporting ensemble). The thing that should have people most excited, however, is that season 2 looks to focus a little more on the Addams Family itself and not just its teen daughter.
Season 1 saw Wednesday spending most of her time at Nevermore Academy, with her mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and father Gomez (Luis Guzmán) only really paying passing visits. Now, though, it appears that there will be more family bonding with Mom and Dad, along with Grandmama, who was previously teased for "Wednesday" season 2 and is being brought to life by British legend Joanna Lumley. As for Nevermore Academy, the faculty has undergone a shake-up as well and now has a new student body swarming the halls (as brought to life by a star-studded cast). Most notably, though, another actor from the 1990s "Addams Family" movies will also be joining the party this time around.
Christopher Lloyd returns to the Addams Family world in Wednesday season 2
While Fred Armisen is coming back to portray his explosive take on Uncle Fester once more in "Wednesday" season 2, he won't be the only actor who's played the character to pop up in the episodes ahead. Indeed, Christopher Lloyd, who starred alongside "Wednesday" season 1 veteran Christina Ricci in the '90s features "The Addams Family" and "The Addams Family Values" as Uncle Fester, will be making an appearance on "Wednesday" in a different role entirely, just like his former co-star did before him.
More frightening levels of fun will also be had courtesy of Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, former "Doctor Who" companion Billie Piper as Capri, Steve Buscemi as the new Nevermore principal Barry Dort, and, of course, Lady Gaga in what's expected to be a special cameo. The only concern is which of these new stars will make it out alive by the end of the season, given that last year ended with a pretty high body count. Mark your calendars and see for yourselves when "Wednesday" season 2, part 1 arrives August 6, 2025, followed by part 2 a month later on September 3.