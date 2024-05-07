Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 Will Feature An Addams Family Movie Cast Member
Cue "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps — because it's time for "Wednesday" fans to get their groove back on. The second season of Netflix's immensely popular "Addams Family" spinoff series is now officially in production in Ireland after being postponed due to last year's extremely necessary dual actors and writers' strikes. Jenna Ortega will once again lead the way as the titular character, who is still her usual unsmiling and morbid self here. However, in a "Scooby-Doo"-inspired twist that left a lot of longtime "Addams Family" enthusiasts confused, season 1 transformed Wednesday into something of a mystery-solving superhero, complete with heretofore unknown psychic powers.
While reviews for season 1 were pretty tepid, "Wednesday" broke out in a major way with the youths, not least of all thanks to characters like Wednesday's bubbly werewolf roommate — and, should all the "Wenclair" shippers get their way, future love interest — Enid Sinclair, as played by Emma Myers. The latter is, of course, coming back for more supernatural escapades in season 2, with season 1 recurring cast members Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Ritchie Santiago) having all been upped to series regular status for season 2. However, season 1 costar Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) is unsurprisingly absent from the season 2 roster after being charged with multiple sexual assault allegations last year.
In addition, Netflix has confirmed that everyone's favorite character actor and fellow kid, Steve Buscemi, is also a series regular for season 2, as are Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Meanwhile, season 2's guest stars will include several seasoned veterans of the screen, including a key cast member from the '90s "Addams Family" theatrical movies.
Christopher Lloyd and more head to Nevermore Academy for Wednesday season 2
Two Uncle Festers? In this economy? Yes, none other than the man, the myth, the legend himself, Christopher Lloyd is set to guest star in "Wednesday" season 2. This marks the latest venture into streaming for the "Back to the Future" icon, who recently showed up in an episode of "The Mandalorian" season 3. He now joins his former costar Christina Ricci, who played the Wednesday to his Uncle Fester in the 1991 "Addams Family" movie and its sequel, "Addams Family Values," in becoming part of the "Wednesday" universe. Other guest stars this season will include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo (who assumed the role of the Chewbacca after sharing it with the late, great Peter Mayhew in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens").
As part of its announcement, Netflix also released the above video featuring the Addams Family's handy (sorry, it had to be done) associate Thing delivering cast members their scripts for the season 2 premiere, titled "Here We Woe Again." In doing so, it confirmed that executive producer Tim Burton will helm at least that episode after directing the first chunk of season 1 and establishing its ghoulish aesthetic. He'll be joined behind the camera by his fellow EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar, who are also the series creators and showrunners. Other directors for season 2 include Paco Cabezas and, perhaps most excitingly, queer filmmaker Angela Robinson of"D.E.B.S.," "The L Word," and "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women" fame. (Is there hope for "Wenclair" yet?)
"We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces," said Gough and Millar in a statement. Season 2 itself is expected to reach Netflix in 2025.