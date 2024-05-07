Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 Will Feature An Addams Family Movie Cast Member

Cue "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps — because it's time for "Wednesday" fans to get their groove back on. The second season of Netflix's immensely popular "Addams Family" spinoff series is now officially in production in Ireland after being postponed due to last year's extremely necessary dual actors and writers' strikes. Jenna Ortega will once again lead the way as the titular character, who is still her usual unsmiling and morbid self here. However, in a "Scooby-Doo"-inspired twist that left a lot of longtime "Addams Family" enthusiasts confused, season 1 transformed Wednesday into something of a mystery-solving superhero, complete with heretofore unknown psychic powers.

While reviews for season 1 were pretty tepid, "Wednesday" broke out in a major way with the youths, not least of all thanks to characters like Wednesday's bubbly werewolf roommate — and, should all the "Wenclair" shippers get their way, future love interest — Enid Sinclair, as played by Emma Myers. The latter is, of course, coming back for more supernatural escapades in season 2, with season 1 recurring cast members Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Ritchie Santiago) having all been upped to series regular status for season 2. However, season 1 costar Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) is unsurprisingly absent from the season 2 roster after being charged with multiple sexual assault allegations last year.

In addition, Netflix has confirmed that everyone's favorite character actor and fellow kid, Steve Buscemi, is also a series regular for season 2, as are Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Meanwhile, season 2's guest stars will include several seasoned veterans of the screen, including a key cast member from the '90s "Addams Family" theatrical movies.