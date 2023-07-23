Wednesday Season 2 Will Introduce A New Member Of The Addams Family - But Which One?
The Addams Family is one of the most famous American families, regardless of whether they are real or fictional. Originally created by American cartoonist Charles Addams for a comic strip on The New Yorker, the Addams are a satirical inversion of the idea of a middle-class American family in the post-war years, one that inadvertently became an introduction to goth culture for generations of kids. Though there have been many different iterations of "The Addams Family," the core cast of characters has remained rather static for over 80 years. Sure, a character or two have been introduced since then, like Cousin Itt in the '60s TV show and Thing in a '50s story, but for the most part, it's the same family all the time.
This means Netflix's surprise dance hit "Wednesday" doesn't have many options to choose from if they're to bring in other members of the family in season two. The first season, which follows the titular Wednesday Addams as she enters a boarding school full of paranormal students, brought in Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley Addams as guest stars, as well as the family's butler Lurch, Uncle Fester, and of course, Thing. But as it turns out, we'll see a new member of the family in season two.
While reading fan theories for the new season for a Netflix promotional video, stars Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday acknowledged a theory of season two of "Wednesday" introducing more Addams members, and confirmed it is true, "But we don't know who," added Doohan.
The video also shows Ortega explaining that she would "love to see Cousin Itt." As for Myers, Doohan, and Sunday, they all said they'd like Grandmama to join.
'They're creepy and they're kooky'
Though it is very likely that season two of "Wednesday" will be delayed due to the ongoing writers' strike and the newly announced SAG-AFTRA strike, we do know that the upcoming sophomore season will introduce some changes. For one, it will ditch one of the worst aspects of the first season and remove the romance subplot, and it will also expand on Wednesday's Latina background by taking inspiration from Jenna Ortega's own. With that in mind, we have some ideas as to who this new Addams character will be.
We don't know if Gomez Addams will return, but Luis Guzmán is very much game for more Gomez. If the second season of "Wednesday" wants to expand on the family's Latino heritage, why not introduce original family members from Gomez's side? In the original TV show, we meet Morticia's sister, Ophelia as well as Granny Frump in the '90s movies, but what about Gomez's side of the family?
Sure, there's Grandmama Addams, Gomez's mother and a powerful witch like those on Morticia's side of the family, which would tie into the supernatural aspects of "Wednesday." But just like the 1993 film introduced a new brother to Wednesday and Pugsley in the hilariously cute mustachioed baby Pubert Addams, "Wednesday" could introduce original characters to the family. This gives the show an opportunity to expand on Gomez's heritage in hilarious ways without retconning anything from the canon. Or maybe we'll see Cousin Itt, which is never a bad thing.