Wednesday Season 2 Will Introduce A New Member Of The Addams Family - But Which One?

The Addams Family is one of the most famous American families, regardless of whether they are real or fictional. Originally created by American cartoonist Charles Addams for a comic strip on The New Yorker, the Addams are a satirical inversion of the idea of a middle-class American family in the post-war years, one that inadvertently became an introduction to goth culture for generations of kids. Though there have been many different iterations of "The Addams Family," the core cast of characters has remained rather static for over 80 years. Sure, a character or two have been introduced since then, like Cousin Itt in the '60s TV show and Thing in a '50s story, but for the most part, it's the same family all the time.

This means Netflix's surprise dance hit "Wednesday" doesn't have many options to choose from if they're to bring in other members of the family in season two. The first season, which follows the titular Wednesday Addams as she enters a boarding school full of paranormal students, brought in Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley Addams as guest stars, as well as the family's butler Lurch, Uncle Fester, and of course, Thing. But as it turns out, we'll see a new member of the family in season two.

While reading fan theories for the new season for a Netflix promotional video, stars Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, and Joy Sunday acknowledged a theory of season two of "Wednesday" introducing more Addams members, and confirmed it is true, "But we don't know who," added Doohan.

The video also shows Ortega explaining that she would "love to see Cousin Itt." As for Myers, Doohan, and Sunday, they all said they'd like Grandmama to join.