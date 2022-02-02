The Fabulous Filipino Brothers Star Dion Basco Makes The Case For A City Guys Reboot [Exclusive]

Airing as part of the TNBC (or Teen NBC) block of Saturday morning programming from 1997 to 2001, "City Guys" followed a group of friends from different backgrounds that attended New York City's Manhattan High School and dealt with your typical teenage issues like getting good grades, young love, racism, and bullying. It was very much in the same vein as "Saved By The Bell," "California Dreams," and "Hang Time," which makes a lot of sense since they were all created by producer Peter Engel.

But if "City Guys" was just another one of these teen-centric educational sitcoms, then why is it important? Well, for me personally, this show was the very first time that I saw a Filipino person on American TV. As an Asian-American growing up in the '90s, I didn't see anyone that looked like me in leading roles on any show until I stumbled upon Dionysio Basco's Al "Rocket" Ramos. Even though he was never explicitly said to be Filipino on the show (despite wearing Tribal Pinoy shirts and having Filipino siblings), it was still a very formative experience for me as a kid to see this kind of representation and diversity on a major network at the time. After all, it's not like "Friends," "Seinfeld," "Boy Meets World," or "Frasier" were accurately showing the diversity of the cities where they were set.

So naturally, when the opportunity came up to speak to Basco about his new film "The Fabulous Filipino Brothers," where he stars alongside his real-life brothers in a realistic look at modern Filipinos and Filipino Americans, I had to bring up the sitcom that I cherished so much as a kid. You can read all about his experience on the show, including an important landmark moment in television history, when we drop the full interview very soon. But Basco suggested that the book might not be closed on "The City Guys."