The 1990s were ripe with terrific sitcoms, namely "Seinfeld," "Frasier," "Friends," "Home Improvement," and "Everyone Loves Raymond." However, tucked between these shows was "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a snappy, energetic, incredibly entertaining family comedy that launched star Will Smith to superstardom, was nominated for and won a slew of awards, spawned a modern-day spinoff series, and crafted a beloved theme song that Quincy Jones believes cemented hip-hop into pop culture. It also packed quite the emotional punch and it wasn't afraid to hit the dramatic beats.

"Fresh Prince" ran for six solid seasons, garnering positive reviews for its cast and strong viewership ratings. Nearly everyone involved used their time on the show to achieve fame and fortune on other projects, whether television, movies, or video games. While most of the main cast never rose to the same success they enjoyed on "Fresh Prince," they remained relevant in the decades following its conclusion in 1996. So, in case you were wondering what happened to the cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," we've done the research for you. Whistle for a cab with a dice in the mirror, and then say, "Nah, forget it, yo, home to Bel-Air!"